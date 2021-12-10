UNICEF marks 75th anniversary, government lauds work towards protecting children

Government has lauded UNICEF for its efforts towards improving the welfare of children and women in Uganda. While marking the 75th anniversary of UNICEF in Uganda, commissioner for Children and Youth Fred NGABIRANO noted that UNICEF's involvement in the formulation of policy around children has helped government prioritise and address issues affecting children. Fred Kiiza the Executive Director of National Children Council said UNICEF’s support has helped give children a voice in the country’s decision making process.