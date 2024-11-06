UNEB reports no major incident across the country as PLE exams start

The 2024 Primary Leaving Examinations have started with a total of seven hundred ninety-eight thousand seven hundred seventy-one registered and eligible to sit these papers. In Kampala, the examinations started without any major obstacles, although in some schools, the examinations arrived past nine in the morning when the candidates were supposed to begin answering them. The State for Primary Education minister Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu says the ministry, working with security agencies and UNEB, has deployed enough scouts to monitor the two-day process, warning invigilators against aiding candidates.