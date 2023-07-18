UNBS chiefs clash in committee over documents

David Livingstone Ebiru, the Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards has accused the board chairman of the Standards Council, Mr Charles Musekuura of being a spy. Ebiru told MPs on the committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises that there is no way someone who is not a spy could have obtained sensitive documents pertaining to the operation of UNBS.Musekuura had told MPs that the standards body is has become a den of corrupt inspection officers who pocket bribes to allow substandard products to be imported into the country.