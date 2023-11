UN Women urges more support for women in agribusiness

UN Women in Uganda has decried the limited access to finance and the low government support for women, hindering the success of women in agribusiness. Paulina Chiwangu, the UN Women's country representative in Uganda, told exhibitors and visitors at the Agribusiness Expo 2023 in Gulu City that the government and other agencies should revise their models to enable women to engage meaningfully in agribusiness.