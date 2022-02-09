UN court orders Uganda to pay DRC $325m war reparations

The International Court of Justice in The Hague has ordered Uganda to pay three-hundred-and-twenty-five million dollars, which is over one-point-four trillion shillings as war reparation to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the long-standing plunder case. The court’s President Justice Joan Donoghue said the amount will be paid in five years starting September 2022. Uganda lost the case in 2005 and both parties were ordered to negotiate but talks collapsed as DRC demanded a hefty amount.