UHRC awards UGX 55 million to widow of man tortured to death in police custody

The Uganda Human Rights Commission Tribunal has awarded 55 million shillings to a woman whose husband was tortured in police custody and later died in hospital. The commission ordered the Attorney General to compensate Betty Atwebembire, whose husband, Denis Mugabirwe, was beaten to death by police constables at Rukungiri Police Station in March 2010. Mugabirwe, a teacher in Rukungiri at the time, was arrested on charges of being idle and disorderly and was then excessively assaulted. Upon realizing that his health was deteriorating, the police constables took him to the hospital, where he later died.