Ugandans to vote on january 12, 2026 as concerns over money in politics grow

Ugandans will go to the polls on January 12, 2026, to elect their leaders, including the President, Members of Parliament, and local government officials. This is anticipated to be another high-stakes election, adding to the country's complex history of electoral politics. In the second edition of The Road to 2026, David Ijjo delves into how money began to influence and increasingly pollute Uganda’s electoral processes.