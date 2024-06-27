Ugandan schools pilot leadership programme

The Public Management and Leadership Programme has been identified as a key component in training learners to equip them with skills and competencies in selfless leadership, enabling them to become effective leaders wherever they work. According to Shallon Mugabe, a certified Maxwell coach and trainer who interacted with students of St. Maria Goretti Senior Secondary School in Katende, Ugandan schools must introduce leadership programmes to catch up with other African countries like Rwanda. St. Maria Goretti SSS is one of the 13 schools piloting the iLead programme run by the Franklyn Institute under the US-based Maxwell Leadership Foundation. Franklyn is engaging over 2,000 schools in Uganda.