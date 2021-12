Uganda Virus Research Institute begins COVID-19 vaccine trials

Uganda Virus Research Institute has started conducting vaccine trials for a new Covid19 vaccine in Masaka district. The trial which is now in it's first phase is also under similar studies in the United Kingdom by the Imperial College of London which is majorly sponsoring the process. The vaccine code-named COVAC Uganda has been used in other animal studies until the outbreak of covid19 when the scientists shifted to humans.