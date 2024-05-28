Latest NTV

  • 1 National EACJ suspends sessions as severe funding crisis hits
  • 2 National Parliament has lost value over corruption- Minister Namuganza
  • 3 National What to expect at installation of new Gulu archbishop
  • 4 National Children sue mother over marrying another man in their father’s house
  • 5 National Over Shs150m Emyooga funds embezzled in Kween District