Uganda to vaccinate animals against foot and mouth disease

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries says there will be mandatory vaccination of all animals twice a year to eliminate foot and mouth disease in Uganda. According to the State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Bright Rwamirama, vaccination will come at a cost where farmers will pay for vaccines only, and the government will pay veterinary officers to administer the vaccines. Three million doses of vaccine from Egypt have been supplied to 27 districts that were hit by Foot and Mouth Disease and have been handed over to various district veterinary officers.