Uganda - South Sudan look to bridge trade troubles

The Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Relief Hillary Onek has asked the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards to cooperate with their Ugandan counterparts to prevent challenges related to the standardization of goods, crossing their common border. His call came as South Sudan allowed the movement of some seventy-four Ugandan trucks that had been impounded because the maize flour they were carrying was contaminated with aflatoxins. His call came as he attended an event in Kampala where the South Sudan community in Uganda met to celebrate their 12th independence day celebration.