Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Why population census numbers have raised eyebrows
  • 2 National What you need to know about govt Mpox guidelines to schools
  • 3 National Busia leaders endorse creation of new district
  • 4 National Sebei farmers switch to barley growing to boost profits
  • 5 National Refugee girls in Uganda face unique threats – Amongi