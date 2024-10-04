Uganda’s population stands at 45,905,417

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has released the final results of the National Population and Housing Census 2024, placing the country’s total population at 45,905,417. This represents a slight reduction from the initial figure shared in the preliminary results, which estimated the population at 45,935,046. The statistics also indicate a reduction in the fertility rate and an improvement in literacy. Additionally, four out of every ten households are categorized as moderately to severely food insecure, with Karamoja being the most affected region.