Uganda's Martyrs: Seeds of Christianity, legacy honored at Uganda Martyrs Seminary

It was theologian Tertullian who famously opined in the year 197 AD that the blood of the martyrs is the seed of Christians. The same is true for Uganda’s 45 martyrs whose sacrifice in 1885 laid the foundation for the spread of Christianity in Uganda. In the wake of their death, sites of holy pilgrimage and monuments to commemorate their lives have been established among them, the Uganda Martyrs Seminary of Namugongo.