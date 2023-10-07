Uganda's first specialized wildlife court handles over 2,000 cases since 2017 launch

Since its launch in 2017, the country's first specialized wildlife court has processed over 2,000 cases related to wildlife crimes. The court was established to expedite the dispensation of justice in wildlife crime cases, addressing concerns about the lack of prioritization by judicial officers. NTV's Benjamin Jumbe interviews Gladys Kamasanyu, the Chief Magistrate of the Standard Utilities and Wildlife Court at Buganda Road.