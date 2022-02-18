UGANDA-RWANDA RELATIONS: Minister Oryem clarifies some unresolved issues

The Katuna border between Uganda and Rwanda will take more time to fully open as the government fast tracks efforts to meet the conditions that were set by the Rwanda government. Speaking to NTV, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oriem said that Uganda needs to come up with a law that would enable the government to treat suspects fleeing Rwanda as criminals and hand them over or deport them. This is after Rwanda complained that some of the fugitives run into Uganda and are given a safe haven as they hatch missions to destabilize Rwanda.