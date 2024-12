Uganda Heart Institute unveils new cardiac cath lab

Uganda Heart Institute has acquired a new state-of-the-art cardiac cath lab to replace the old and outdated one that had served for 14 years, four years beyond its lifespan. The machine, though commissioned today by the Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, began operating earlier this month and has so far supported nearly 30 complex procedures. Walter Mwesigye has the details.