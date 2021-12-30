Uganda Cranes stars grace Ibanda tournament

The Jane Embandituka inaugural inter sub-county football tournament in Ibanda Municipality attracted 16 teams and was won by Bisheshe division that beat Kanyarugiri 2-1 in a mouth-watering final. The tournament organizer who is also Ibanda district woman Member of Parliament Jane Bainomugisha is elated by the tournament that she plans to make annual and better. The competition was also graced by several former Uganda Cranes stars who were invited to offer inspiration