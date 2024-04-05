Uganda commended on readiness for oil production

Heads of Uganda’s foreign missions to countries hosting major oil companies operating in Uganda have commended progress in developing the country's oil and gas industry. The commendation came during a familiarization field visit to the oil and gas operational areas in the Albertine Graben, where they also emphasized the importance of knowledge transfer and environmental protection. For their part, the oil company Total has assured the diplomats that social and environmental concerns have been taken care of in line with the international best practices and laws of Uganda and the project is on schedule.