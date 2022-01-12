Uganda and Kenya exchange 21 detainees at Busia border

Uganda and Kenya authorities have exchanged 21 suspects, among them a UPDF soldier, who has been in detention on both sides. First to be handed over at a ceremony at the Busia border were 17 Kenyan nationals who had been held in Uganda since last December after they were arrested over illegal fishing in Sigulu islands on lake Victoria. Later Kenya also handed over four Ugandans, among them a UPDF soldier, and three civilians who are members of the Association of Fishers and Lake Users.