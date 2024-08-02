Traders reopen shops, demand new meeting with President

Following the meeting between some traders' leaders and the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the traders have reopened their shops in Kampala. However, they insist that the President should reschedule Wednesday’s canceled meeting with them as soon as possible. The Prime Minister assured the traders that the President still plans to meet them and resolve their grievances with the Uganda Revenue Authority. Lydia Felly Akullu has more on this story.