Three officials arrested for trying to sell fake documents

The Citizenship and Immigration Control director, Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa has formally apologized to an Eritrean national, who was allegedly asked to pay USD 300, for a document to travel to Norway. The immigrant, who has been living in Uganda as a refugee, was planning to reunite with her husband in Norway. Three Immigration officials have since been arrested over the matter and investigations into the matter are continuing.