THOMAS KWOYELO: High court rejects a call to be tried in the Hague

The International Crimes Division of the High Court sitting in Kampala has rejected the plea by the detained Lord Resistance Army former leader Thomas Kwoyelo to be tried by the Hague based International Criminal Court. Kwoyelo decried the lack of capacity by the court to handle the case exhibited by the 13 years it has been under prosecution. He decried that the delay has caused him an unimaginable amount of anxiety and would wish to have a speedy trial he compared to that of his former LRA rebel commander Dominic Ogwen tried by the ICC. The three bench panel headed by Justice Michael Elubu ruled that the trial was before a competent court of law and that the delay was occasioned by processes outside the jurisdiction of the court. The prison's service was directed to ensure the accused is accorded the necessary treatment following a complaint that the same was not being given. Kwoyelo indicated that he is ailing from ulcers, pressure and pain from injuries sustained during his capture in the Central African Republic in 2008. The trial has commenced with the examination of the witnesses.