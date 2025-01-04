The history behind the 00-kilometre monument in umber house

Did you know that the distance signposts you find on the roadside, indicating the distance from Kampala, are calculated starting from the 00-kilometre monument, which is in the quadrangle of Umber House, housing the Ministry of Energy? This monument was constructed in 1907 by the colonial government under the Egyptian Survey Department. The century-old monument is pivotal, and its mark is more than 3,905.04 feet above sea level in Mombasa.