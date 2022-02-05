TAREHE SITA PREPS : Luweero leaders task army on human rights

Leaders in Luwero District want the Uganda People’s Defense Forces to use the 41st Tarehe Sita celebrations to amend their relationship with civilians following persistent reports of brutality against the public. On many occasions, civilians have accused the UPDF of mistreating and torturing them while carrying out certain operations, especially during the last election campaign. Most of those supporting other parties other than NUP suffered the brunt of the forces. The leaders want this corrected if the UPDF is to regain its public trust.