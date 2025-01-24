Swedish ambassador to Uganda commends NMG

The Swedish Ambassador to Uganda Maria Hakannson has commended the work being done to improve journalism in the country. The commendation came during her courtesy visit to Nation Media Group’s head offices in Namuwongo. Hakkannson explained that she was there to explore potential collaborations between the Swedish government and Uganda’s leading media group. The ambassador's visit marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in key sectors. For her part, NMG’a Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa said the firm was welcome to partner with the Swedish government on some of the identified areas of potential collaboration particularly in health and climate change. She explained that the group was focused on Data-driven journalism that helps the public appreciate the impact of phenomena.