Suspects in murder of Clan head remanded

Five people suspected of killing Eng. Daniel Bbosa, the Ndiga Clan head, has been further remanded to Luzira Prison until May 30. The prosecution informed the court that police have not yet completed investigations to have the suspects committed to the High Court for trial. Bbosa, the proprietor of Transa-Bbosa Electricals, was gunned down in his car on February 25 near his home in Lungujja, Rubaga division, Kampala. Following the shooting, a group of boda boda riders pursued the two assailants on a motorcycle until they intercepted them. One suspected assailant was killed by a mob. Noah Luggya, another suspect, was rescued by police and admitted to Mulago Hospital for treatment.