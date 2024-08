Suspect in the murder of Ndiga clan head arrested

The police have arrested one Luggya Tabula, the key suspect in the killing of the former Ndiga Clan head Daniel Bbosa Lwomwa. Tabula is said to have been one of the masterminds in the shooting of Bbosa Lwomwa on February 25, 2024, near his home in Lungujja. According to Police Spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma, Tabula is also wanted for various counts, including the possession of skulls at a shrine in Mpigi.