Study reveals rising malaria vulnerability among teenagers

A study by Makerere University has revealed that adolescent teenagers are more vulnerable to malaria deaths despite the reduction in patient numbers in recent years. In previous years, the same study showed that expectant mothers and children under the age of 5 were more at risk. The study, conducted by Makerere's Child Health and Development Center (CHDC), indicates that malaria cases are on the rise in boarding schools due to the failure of some school authorities to encourage learners to sleep under mosquito nets and clear bushes around school premises. However, there is hope that the introduction of rapid diagnostic testing could become a game changer in the testing and treatment of malaria in the country.