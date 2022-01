Students in Arua stranded over increased transport fares

Many learners in the West Nile sub-region are finding it hard to access their schools, nearly a week after the official reopening of schools, largely due to the high transport fares coupled with a noted scarcity of vehicles. For example, a learner would have to part with UGX 10,000 to travel from Koboko to Arua, which is double the usual fares.