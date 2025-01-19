St. Kizito High School Namugongo named zayed sustainability prize finalist

Uganda, in general, and St. Kizito High School Namugongo, in particular, were recognized as Zayed Sustainability Prize finalists as the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, announced the 2025 winners of the annual event. President Museveni presided over the function. The school presented a project that processes food waste to create nutritious animal feeds, aiming to reduce the practice of feeding untreated food waste to livestock.