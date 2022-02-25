SSEWANYANA, SEGIRINYA CASE: Deputy speaker aids MPs’ distressed families

Deputy Speaker Anita Among has donated 15 million shillings to the families of detained Kawempe North MP Mohammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana. The move came as the two families appealed to the speaker on account of the dire economic situation that they are living in. Ssegirinya's mother Ssanyu Nakajumba, his wife Twahirwa Akandinda and Lydia Namata Ssewanyana each received 5 million shillings. The money was handed to them by Iganga Municipality MP Peter Mugema, on Anita's behalf.