Ssenyonyi: Government has no political will to fight graft

The leader of opposition in parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, is urging Ugandans to join in the fight against corruption, saying that comments that were made by the speaker of parliament Anita Among in Lwengo, were uncalled for. He referenced comments by the speaker following the arrest and charging of woman MP of Lwengo district Cissy Namujju.Ssenyonyi doubts whether there is political will to take on the fight against corruption by government.