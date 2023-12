Ssembabule-Gomba road affected after River Katonga burst its banks

Heavy rains in Kalungu have caused the River Katonga to burst its banks blocking traffic along the Gomba Ssembabule Road. According to the Uganda National Roads Authority, huge piles of papyrus floated over the river and finally blocked the bridge connecting Gomba to Kalungu district. Motorists were stuck on both sides of the road as river water blocked off the road, for most parts of the day.