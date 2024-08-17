Ssekikubo disputes Speaker Among’s block on censure motion over service awards

Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo has dismissed a decision by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, preventing his censure motion from being placed on the order paper for debate. This comes after a three-month effort by Ssekikubo and several colleagues to collect over 186 signatures to seek the impeachment of four parliamentary commissioners over their acceptance of 1.7 billion shillings in service awards for their work in the house. Last evening, it emerged that the Speaker had written back to Ssekikubo, stating that she could no longer entertain the motion on the order paper following a High Court ruling declaring the award of the money legal and justifiable.