Sports seen as tool to tackle youth mental health crisis in refugee communities

Sports have been identified as one of the key ways to mitigate the growing cases of mental health challenges among young people across the country, particularly those arising from idleness in refugee camps. Game Connect, a community-based organisation operating in about fourteen districts in Uganda, has launched a sensitisation campaign targeting various stakeholders—including members of the sports media—to raise awareness about the issue. Felix Manyindo attended the Kampala meeting held at the Uganda Olympic Committee in Lugogo and now reports.