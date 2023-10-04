Splinter group of musicians to petition deputy speaker for copyright law enactment

A splinter group of musicians and artists is set to petition Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa this afternoon. NTV has learned that the members of the Uganda National Federation of Musicians are pushing for the enactment of the copyright law. The federation, led by Idrisa Musuza, alias Eddy Kenzo, has placed the need for a law to protect the economic rights of musicians high on their agenda since the formation of the splinter group. Jackson Onyango has the latest from Parliament