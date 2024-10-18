Speaker Among warns Public Service Commission against selective recruitment

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has warned the Public Service Commission against selective recruitment, which is denying the government skilled talent. The Speaker's call came as she formally received the commission's annual report for the financial year 2023/24 at her chambers in parliament. In her remarks, the Public Service Commission chairperson, Winnie Kabogoza told the Speaker that the commission needs a bigger budget to effectively operate and upgrade their e-recruitment system.