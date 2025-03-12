Soroti court grants Amuriat and co-accused bail

The Chief Magistrate's Court in Soroti has granted Forum for Democratic Change Party President Patrick Amuriat Oboi and his co-accused a cash bail ranging from 4.5 million to 9 million shillings, respectively, for all the counts. On Monday, the FDC party members were charged and remanded to Soroti Government Prison on several counts, including burning a public road, unlawful assembly, inciting violence, and arson, among others. They denied the charges.