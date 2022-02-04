SOLAR ENERGY: UK backs plan to set up over 600 plants

Ahead of the UK-Uganda green growth conference slated for the 9th of February in Kampala, the UK high commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey has today toured some of the leading UK funded investments in the country, located in Mukono Katosi, Mpumi village, called Nexus green. The vegetable farm, which uses solar irrigation systems, is now valued at 100,000 dollars, with an annual turnover of just 1500 dollars. Nexus Green is a UK company operating in Uganda working with the ministry of water and environment to establish 687 solar-powered irrigation plants across the country and financed by the UK export finance.