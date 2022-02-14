Six KCCA councilors freed on bail, 3 still in jail

The Magistrate's Court at Buganda Road has today granted bail to 6 more KCCA councilors, arrested three weeks ago. Earlier, the court had released 5 of the Lord councilors, last Tuesday. However, the remaining three councilors were remanded until 17th February 2022, after they failed to produce sufficient documents to support their bail application. A total of 14 KCCA Councilors were remanded earlier this month on charges of inciting members of the public to protest the eviction of street vendors by the Kampala Capital City Authority.