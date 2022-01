Security identifies soldier who shot policeman

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting of a traffic police officer in Ntinda, Kampala on Sunday. The shooting happened after a military vehicle hit a signpost in Naalya and was being towed to the police station. Eyewitnesses said Robert Mukebezi was sitting in the tow truck when a group of soldiers started shooting and a bullet hit him in the leg. Security officials spoke to the press in Kampala.