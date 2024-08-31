Rotary Club steps in to assist disabled woman after unfulfilled government promise

The Rotary Club of Nkumba has come to the aid of 23-year-old Sarah Nakisitu, a young woman living with a physical disability in Nakawuka Village, Wakiso District. Nakisitu's plight came to light when she appeared on NTV's Yogera Naffe segment on Thursday, where she revealed that Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja's promise to provide her with a wheelchair to aid her mobility had yet to be fulfilled. Due to paralysis in her legs, Nakisitu has been reduced to crawling on the ground every day to move around and support herself.