Road fund eyes new funding models

With fewer than 550 Billion shillings for maintenance of the country’s road network infrastructure, the pressure to even construct new tarmac may be far from over. The Uganda Road Fund oversees maintenance works through implanting agencies such as Kampala Capital City Authority, Uganda National Roads Authority, Districts, Municipalities and Urban authorities. Dr Andrew Naimanye, the Executive Director of the Uganda Road Fund, says they are planning a new initiative of carpeting special road projects, intending to decongest the greater Kampala metropolitan area and reduce vehicle pressures on roads and maintenance costs.