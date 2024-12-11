Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Syria's Golani vows to punish those responsible for torture under Assad
  • 2 National Gen Muhoozi promotes 4 top UPDF officers
  • 3 National Tributes pour in for Col Orech, State accused of ‘neglect’
  • 4 National We can’t proceed without our lead counsel Karua- Lukwago
  • 5 National Elderly ask govt to increase SAGE money