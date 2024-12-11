Restoring Jubia forest amid rising Lake Victoria waters

Following the rampant destruction of natural forest reserves in the Lake Victoria water catchment area in Masaka District, the National Forest Authority has partnered with private sector organizations to restore 10 hectares of Jubia Forest Reserve. In 2021, 2022, and early 2024, hundreds of fishermen and their families were forced to vacate the landing sites of Lambu and Kachanga in Bukakata Sub-county, and Namirembe Landing Site in Kyesiiga Sub-county, after rising water levels on Lake Victoria destroyed their houses and other property. They settled in and around the forest, a move that contributed to its depletion.