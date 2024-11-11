Reports of malpractice as 2024 UACE exams start

Some 142,017 candidates today started their A-level examinations. However, the exercise has been marred by challenges including reports of exam malpractice. In response, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has issued a stern warning to schools that condone exam malpractice. Meanwhile, several educationists are calling for increased integration of ICT to support students’ learning experiences as they prepare for their examinations. Concerns have also grown among headteachers over the increased focus on science subjects at the expense of the arts subjects, with art teachers arguing that humanities are crucial in accommodating diverse student interests and future career paths.