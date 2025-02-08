Remembering Aga Khan IV

Mourners, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gathered at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon, Portugal, to commemorate Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims, who died in the Portuguese capital at the age of 88 on Wednesday. Following the funeral service, the late leader of the multi-ethnic community scattered across several countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America is to be buried at a private ceremony in Aswan, Egypt, tomorrow. His son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, is to be formally unveiled as his successor, the hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims, in a ceremony on Tuesday.