Religious leaders raise alarm over rising tensions ahead of 2026 elections

Religious leaders have raised concerns over escalating tensions and early signs of political violence as Uganda braces for the 2026 General Elections. The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda has committed to engaging with key stakeholders such as the Electoral Commission, judiciary, and security agencies in a bid to steer the country away from the turmoil of past elections. As DAVID IJJO reports, moral decay and rampant corruption have also emerged as critical challenges, undermining development initiatives and exacerbating poverty despite government efforts like the Parish Development Model (PDM) aimed at reducing poverty.