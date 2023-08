Regional body interfaces with DRC lawmakers

The legislative arm of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Senate is calling for the two peace mechanisms aimed at bringing peace in Eastern DRC expedited. The Congo senate speaker Bahati Lukwebo told the leadership and legislators of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on Great Lakes region in Kinshasa. Lukwebo further welcomed the need to have a sincere dialogue with the warring parties. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports from Kinshasa.