Refugee Support :UNHCR, FC Barcelona extend partnership in Uganda

Refugees in Ugandan settlements will continue benefiting from the UNHCR and FC Barcelona Foundation partnership that started in 2022 with Nakivale and Oruchinga settlements in Uganda. The alliance aims to raise awareness among football fans around the world about the real challenges faced by refugees. The FC Barcelona Foundation also provides support to financial and technical projects that work to help improve the lives of refugee children and young people, promoting education, health, and equal opportunities. The move will see the initiative focus on gender equity and diversity, in Uganda, Colombia, El Salvador, Türkiye and Malaysia. It will now extend to other refugee settlements in northern Uganda.