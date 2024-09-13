Rebecca Cheptegei's Body arrives in Uganda

The body of 2024 Olympic marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei, has arrived in Uganda at her ancestral home in Bukwo District. Cheptegei was doused in petrol and set on fire by her former boyfriend in Western Kenya two weeks ago, before succumbing to her burns at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. Her body will be laid to rest tomorrow in Bukwo after a funeral ceremony that will start at 10 a.m. We have images from the public viewing of her body earlier today in Eldoret before it began its journey to Uganda.